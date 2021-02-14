Analysts Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. 10,456,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,643,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.