Analyzing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69% Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49%

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capitol Federal Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.48 $64.54 million $0.47 27.28 Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.74 $87.72 million $1.10 11.87

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Capitol Federal Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

