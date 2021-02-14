Analyzing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 10 0 2.91 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $65.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Covalon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 1.13 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Oak Street Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Covalon Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

