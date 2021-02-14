Analyzing SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 13.35% 7.01% 0.56%

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SBT Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.31 $4.11 million N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.33 $4.28 million N/A N/A

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats SBT Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2020, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

