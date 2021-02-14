AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after buying an additional 675,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

NYSE:AU opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

