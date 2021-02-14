Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 914,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

