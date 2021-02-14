ANON (ANON) Trading 63.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. ANON has a total market cap of $43,004.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars.

