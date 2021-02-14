ANON Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. ANON has a market cap of $14,931.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

