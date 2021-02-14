ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $403.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $404.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

