Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

