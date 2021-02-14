Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 14th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ANH opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 2.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 142,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

