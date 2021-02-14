Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 14th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ANH opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
About Anworth Mortgage Asset
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
