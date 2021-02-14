Anyswap Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $106,815.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

