AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in January

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AO World stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. AO World has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOWDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

