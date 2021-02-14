API3 Trading 41.6% Higher This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $88.61 million and $27.68 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00013120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00274457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097475 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,257.29 or 0.90742932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059426 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

