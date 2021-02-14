APIX Price Hits $0.0749 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. APIX has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $615,711.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00973057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.56 or 0.05209062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

