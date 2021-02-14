AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and $1.59 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,511,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,511,516 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

