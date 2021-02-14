Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 779.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of APPEF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Appen has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

