Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $73.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.46 million to $73.70 million. Appian posted sales of $68.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $296.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $337.14 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $354.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.25 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $1,275,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,158 shares of company stock valued at $104,166,214. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $77,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

