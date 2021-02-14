Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $911,590.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $1,275,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,158 shares of company stock valued at $104,166,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Appian by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Appian by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN opened at $223.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.25 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.