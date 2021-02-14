Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.