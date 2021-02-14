Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 346.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 293.3% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 919.8% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 296.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 52,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

