Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Feb 14th, 2021


Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

