Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,807 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $38,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 919.8% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 52,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.