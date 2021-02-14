Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,184,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

