Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

APRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

