Apriem Advisors Sells 461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

