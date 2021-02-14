Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

