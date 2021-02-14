Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $156.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

