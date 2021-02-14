Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $5.61 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $222.26 million and $80.65 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00011914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.

