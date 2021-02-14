Aragon Court One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,070.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Aragon Court token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $83,070.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00280475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00100144 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

