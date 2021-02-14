Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.00 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

