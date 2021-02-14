Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

