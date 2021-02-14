ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.75 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

