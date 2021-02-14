Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $$4.62 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Arca Continental has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $5.75.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

