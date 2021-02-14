Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.66. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,191. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

