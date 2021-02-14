Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

Feb 14th, 2021


First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,442,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $35.15 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

