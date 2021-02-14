Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043229 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,454,891 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

