Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $130.83 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

