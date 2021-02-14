Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,336 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Ares Management worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after buying an additional 1,108,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $878,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 6,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $275,441.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 997,954 shares of company stock worth $47,751,506. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

