Arion (ARION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Arion has a market cap of $82,257.10 and $49.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Arion token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00268610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00091957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192744 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.10 or 0.83771838 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,571,419 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

