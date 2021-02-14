Arion Price Reaches $0.0063 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Arion has a market cap of $85,894.38 and approximately $63.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,567,585 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

