Arionum Price Reaches $0.0004 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $64,003.79 and $124.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.87 or 0.03703052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.16 or 0.00438665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.42 or 0.01504307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.00554775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.21 or 0.00475636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033678 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.69 or 0.00322992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

