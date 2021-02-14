Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,561 shares of company stock worth $78,661,176 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

Shares of ANET opened at $323.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $324.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day moving average is $254.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

