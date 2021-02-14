Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.05 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG opened at $53.11 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

