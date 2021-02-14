Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 346.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 293.3% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 919.8% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 52,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

