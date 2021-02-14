ARMOR Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $20.13 million and $5.63 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00269927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00191617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,896.61 or 0.85089151 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

ARMOR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.