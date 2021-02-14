Arqma Market Capitalization Achieves $76,116.89 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. Arqma has a market cap of $76,116.89 and approximately $22,591.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,655.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.49 or 0.03714886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.00441239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.41 or 0.01406637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00517627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.00474103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00326785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,289,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,244,936 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

