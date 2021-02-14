Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Update

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Artificial Life has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

