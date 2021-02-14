Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $230.23 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $6.89 or 0.00014130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $230.23 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.00975524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.49 or 0.05190438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

