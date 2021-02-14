Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. 351,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

